Members of the ton, as we get ready to usher in a new day and welcome the newly betrothed couple of society, there is a big secret looming over the relationship. Will Mr Bridgeton & Miss Feathrington, or Lady Whistledown, make it to the altar? After watching the trailer, I think it seems doubtful. The official trailer for Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 dropped today, and we have so much to talk about. And while we know that the season has a happy ending, the trailer will leave you in suspense, asking for more. Read The Full Review For Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 Trailer here!

After much anticipation, Bridgerton Season 3’s Part 1 finally made its way to the Netflix screens this May. Since its release, Penelope and Colin’s season has broken streaming records in the whole series and is well on its way to becoming one of the most streamed on the Netflix charts. After the pulse-racing cliffhanger in Part 1 of Bridgerton Season 3, we finally see Penelope & Colin make it official. Colin proposes, and we cut to black, which is a great way to get viewers back for Part 2’s premiere.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2’s trailer plays on that anticipation. As Colin and Penelope make their way into the Bridgerton house to announce their engagement, Eloise is shocked, which is an excellent foreshadowing of what’s to come for the upcoming four episodes. In the two-minute, 19-second trailer, we see plotlines that can be described as some of the best in the series.

It’s the Whistledown reveal and anticipation that the show has been building up for two seasons now as the Bridgerton and Feathrington families look in awe and surprise at this match between Polin. Loves blooms in between corners, but Eloise’s threat looms on. Eloise is hell-bent on ensuring that Penelope spills the Whistledown secret on Colin, or else she will.

While she is impatient, Eloise asks a question that stays with you. “If he does not know the truth, how can he truly love you?” and that then transcends into Penelope’s psyche. As she grapples with time and identity shifts, the weight of the secret finally takes its toll. As Colin falls deeper in love with Penelope, the harder she has to try to come up with lies. New romances between Violent & Lord Marcus and a young romance between Francesca & John Stirling set the backdrop of this anticipated second part.

Portia Feathrington takes a more central role as the to-be bride’s mother, who will do anything to make sure Penelope’s ‘match of the season’ sticks. Love, Lies, and Heartbreak also creep in towards the end of the otherwise crisp trailer. As Colin and Penelope end up at odds, this will be the end of Penelope’s dreams and ambitions. Is this the end of Lady Whistledown as we know it?

We will have to wait till June 13 to find out how Penelope and Colin get their happy ending in Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2.

