Not Bridgerton Season 3, But Fans Call This Extended Story The Best Season Of The Julia Quinn’s Regency Universe, Check Out The Reaction Here

It’s almost been a week since the release of Bridgerton Season Part 1, and we are still thinking of that carriage scene. With crackling chemistry and so much anticipation, Bridgerton Season 3 is ruling the Netflix charts everywhere. While everyone is only talking about Penelope and Colin, fans are buzzing with excitement about Part 2 coming out in June. With three seasons of Bridgerton and one spinoff show, fans are now comparing which season they think is the best, and their answers might just surprise you.

Fans of the Shondaland production Bridgerton finally got to see part 1 of the highly anticipated season 3. It is based on the Julia Quinn novel, Romancing Mr.Brudgerton. Season 3 shines the spotlight on our favorite wallflower, Penelope, and her journey to finding a husband. As Penelope & Colin, find their transition from being friends to lovers and test out our patience with the wait for part 2. But while we wait for fans of the series and books, have started dissecting, analyzing, and theorizing the plot lines of the show. And with so many new theories and new opinions, fans are now comparing the seasons. And while die-hard Polin fans and many others have declared Season 3 of Bridgerton is the best season of Julia Quinn’s Regency rom-coms. But many others are still holding out on their verdicts till Part 2 comes out.

When a film update account asked the question on the Mirco blogging site X, fans initially gave many mixed answers but came up with a single most popular opinion. They think that out of all the Bridgerton adaptations, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is actually the best season of Bridgerton. But the chemistry in season 2 is people’s favorite as well, fans have been raving about Kanthony.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story takes a deep dive into the Queen’s journey and love story with King George. The season is sweet, smart, funny, and heartbreaking at the same time. So, while we are getting the Polin fever, we understand why Queen Charlotte might just win this round.

Check Out The Fan’s Response Right Here:

Season 2 but Queen Charlotte is my fav in the Bridgerton universe — Elsie not Elise 💿 (@ElsienotElisee) May 19, 2024

Season 3 100% — Reema (@buddiesquad87) May 19, 2024

Queen Charlotte is the best, hands down!!! Season 3 comes in 2nd, they also have great chemistry compared to the other 2 season. — Elena (@Doingthangs) May 19, 2024

Queen charlotte takes the first place spot — 𝕭𝖗𝖆𝖙𝖙𝖞 𝕭𝖆𝖗𝖇𝖎𝖊 (@barbieonmywrist) May 20, 2024

Part 1 lays the foundation nicely for Penelope and Colin’s transition from Friends to lovers, but there are hiccups here and there. So, as we wait another month to see a conclusion to Polin’s story, Part 1 raises more questions than it answers.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 is streaming now on Netflix, and Part 2 comes out on Jun 13, 2024.

Watch The Trailer Here:

