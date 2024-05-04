Bridgerton Season 3 Leaks: Nicola Coughlan Spoils The Ending For Fans By Giving A Major Spoiler?

The ton is ready to dive into yet another debutante season. Bridgerton Season 3 is almost here, and the excitement is palpable. Fans have been waiting for the romance brew between Penelope and Colin Bridgerton since season 1. Mainly to see what Penelope is up to after the significant reveal that *spoiler alert* she was Lady Whistledown. In the aftermath of Season 2’s finale, where Eloise finally finds out about her identity, there is a lot at stack here for this wallflower. But we guess certain things become too real when you play a character for a long time because Nicola Coughlan might have just given away a major spoiler from Bridgerton Season 3 to fans. Here’s why!

Bridgerton Season 3 finally gives the center stage to Penelope Feathrington and Colin Bridgerton’s Romance. Polin will finally flourish after two seasons of waiting and baited breath. While the show is based on a set of novels, we have seen in the past how the show has taken different approaches, so even though we know there is a happy ending, we might have just seen Penelope’s final wedding look in a Behind the scenes picture that Nicola posted.

So, Nicola took her Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes picture with co-star and buddy Luke Newton, who plays Colin’s role on the show! Coughlan understands the pressure that it takes to be a leading lady, and she has been killing it. So, just to excite fans about the new season, she posted a picture with Luke in what looks like a wedding dress because it is white, and Nicola seems to be wearing a white veil of sorts; fans were berserk in the comments because they thought Nicola just spoiled the magical look of Polin’s wedding day.

But Lady Whistledown knows everything all too well, and she knows the notorious minds of Internet fans. She then commented a clarification on her post, just writing, “It’s a hairnet.” And fans breathed a sigh of relief. There have been recent look and scene leaks of Brigerton Season 3, especially this one image of Vicountess Kate Bridgerton looking seemingly pregnant. And again, Kanthony fans lost it because the timeline happens way later in the books.

So, you’d understand why fans were worried because they thought even Season 3 of Bridgerton has taken a different path from the books. But rest assured, it was just a hairnet and not a veil, so Nicola, our resident Irish Queen, did not spoil anything.

The highly anticipated Bridgerton Season 3 will come out in two parts, with four episodes dropping simultaneously. Bridgerton Season 3 will be released in two parts. Part 1 will be Released on May 16, 2024, and Part 2 will be released on June 13, 2024.

