Bridgerton Season 3’s trailer was released a few days back, sending the fans of this amazing show into a frenzy. This time, the story would focus on Penelope Featherington, played by actress Nicola Coughlan. Ahead of the show’s premiere, showrunners Jess Brownell and Nicola opened up about more LGBTQIA+ representation on the show.

Before Joss, American television producer and screenwriter Chris Van Dusen was the showrunner for the show’s first two seasons. Chris was also associated with the long-running show Grey’s Anatomy from 2005 to 2012. Meanwhile, Joss is best known for his Emmy-nominated series Inventing Anna. The American historical drama is based on the book series by Julia Quinn and is set in the competitive world of the Regency era in the early 1800s. The series’ popularity led to a spin-off series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Bridgerton Season 3 showrunner Joss Brownell sat for an interview with Pride and shared his plans to represent the LGBTQIA+ community. Joss explains that the show is all about love in its many forms. Hence it would be the right thing to bring queer love to the foreground and tell queer stories. He said, “I want to see more queer joy on my screens, and that was definitely a priority for me when I stepped into the showrunner role.”

However, he did not disclose which characters would explore their s*xualities in this Bridgerton Season 3 or the potential next seasons. He added, ” I’m excited for fans to see that.”

Meanwhile, Bridgerton Season 3 star Nicola Coughlan is thrilled and supportive of Joss Brownell’s plans and feels it will be so beautiful. She confessed, “I’m desperate for it. I cannot wait.” Nicola also spoke about the vibrancy of the show and hence admitted, “So I think there’s so much space there for queer love stories, and I think all love stories deserve to be celebrated.”

At the time of writing this article, the Bridgerton Season 3 trailer had more than 5 million views on Netflix‘s YouTube channel. It will be released in two parts, the first part to be released on May 16 and the second part to premiere on June 13.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Bridgerton: Phoebe Dynevor & Rege-Jean Page Would Rehearse S*x Scenes Like Stunts, Once Said “Would Literally Know Where A Guy Was Going To Put His…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News