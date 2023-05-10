If you’re a fan of English period dramas and love romance, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is your next pick to watch on OTT giant Netflix. The series was released in the first week of May, and ever since then, fans have been going gaga over Charlotte (played by India Ria Amarteifio) and King George’s (played by Corey Mylchreest) chemistry on screen. And guess what? The Shonda Rhimes show has opened pretty big on the OTT platform after Ginny & Georgia Season 2, The Night Agent and Outer Banks Season 3. Scroll below to take a look at the numbers of the same.

Queen Charlotte’s story is a prequel spinoff by Bridgerton’s producer Shonda. Reportedly, the new story has over 148.28 million hours of viewing worldwide in four days, as per Netflix’s internal measurement, i.e. from May 1st to 7th, 2023. The show reached ‘Top 10’ in 91 countries, out of which it was ranked ‘No 1’ in 76, whoa. That’s an achievement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is the fourth biggest opener for Netflix this year, with 148.28 million hours of viewing worldwide in just four days of its release. Ginny & Georgia Season 2 tops the chart this year with over 180.47 million hours, followed by The Night Agent at the second spot with over 168.17 million hours and the third spot is scored by Outer Banks Season 3 with over 154.97 million hours.

Compared to the other two seasons of Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte’s story comprises six episodes, but it’s a beautiful story of love, romance and full of drama. The makers haven’t announced the Season 2 of the same, but fans would like to know more about the queen’s story.

Have you seen Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story yet? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’ Fame Mridul Kumar Shares His Views On Comedy, Says “One Should Now Portray Some In The Wrong Light To Make People Laugh…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News