Every actor wants to try their hand at comedy at least once in their career. But, not everyone gets that opportunity. Actor Mridul Kumar, known for shows such as Na Aana Is Des Laado, Shastri Sisters, Left Right Left, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Nimki Mukhiya, Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki and Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, shares his interest in the genre and why it is the most difficult to approach.

“It’s true,” he continues, “Comedy isn’t easy. As an actor, making people cry is easier but making them laugh is much more difficult. One should be very talented and learn the art of comic timing to achieve it.”

His favourite comedy films are Angoor starring Sanjeev Kapoor and Devan Varma. “I have seen it many times and remember every dialogue and scene. The other is Dumb and Dumber, the one starring Jim Carrey,” Mridul Kumar shares.

Sometimes comedy offends some people as well. And this turns into trolling and bullying on social media as well. Freedom of speech, these days, has become an issue.

“I personally feel that clean comedy should be promoted. One should not portray someone in the wrong light to make people laugh. A standard should be maintained. Comedy should be clean and humorous. As an actor and a content creator we should not make fun of someone in a bad way,” Mridul Kumar opines.

About the last film he watched and loved, Mridul says, “It has to be Drishyam 2. I really loved both parts. I like Ajay Devgn as an actor.”

