Bebina Bonnerjee is a household name. All thanks to her long stint as Devi Sita in NDTV’s Ramayan which was made by Ramanand Sagar and had her now husband, Gurmeet Choudhary playing Ram. Debina and Gurmeet show to fame with their portrayal as Sita and Ram. But the image of Sita has stuck with the actress for long and she has to face adverse comments and trolls because of the same.

Recently, the Chidiya Ghar actress posted some pictures on her Instagram account and she was age-shamed, fat-shamed, and body-shamed for the pictures. She was even moral-shamed for donning a cleav*age hugging dress since she has an image associated with her and she should make sure that she protects the image of Devi Sita.

Debina Bonnerjee posted a set of pictures where she can be seen in a gown. The neckline was deep and her b**bs were clearly visible in the picture which made a few netizens uncomfortable since they have always seen the actress in the role of a Hindu goddess. People reacted to the pictures in a bizarre way.

A user wrote about Debina Bonnerjee, “Itni boldness bhi achi nahi hai.” Another user commented, “Aap Bihar ki bahu ho or aap sita MAA v please aap aisi drees mat pahneya humlog AP ko sita MAA ki najar se dekhtey h asa dekthey h acha nahi lagta hay.” One more user commented, “Looking not so good dress achaa nhiii lgrha debina otherwise make and look!”

One more user pointed out how Debina should protect her image. “Madam aapko aise vastra shobha nahi dete. Aapko follow krne waale log aapko sita mata ke roop mein pasand karte hain, kisi ki bhavna ko aahat naa karein” read a comment. Another comment said, “Hello ma’am I request you please don’t post like these pictures … I look at you very respectfully I don’t want any personal look bad and bad comments on your post. Please it’s a request.”

Some people fat-shamed the actress and wrote, “U look like Aunty now.” “Sorry but looking like a pregnant again … Dress is not nice … Not looking good”, was another comment.

For the unversed, Debina Bonnerjee and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary have recently welcomed two girls. While they welcomed their first daughter Lianna Choudhary via surrogacy, Debina delivered her second child Divisha 7 months later and called her pregnancy a miracle. Gurmeet and Debina met on the sets of NDTV Ramayana and fell in love.

You can see the pictures here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

