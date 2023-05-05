It’s Friday, and BARC’s TRP report is out. The report often gives viewers a glimpse of how their favourite shows are performing. This TRP report’s data displays whether or not the daily soaps were successful in keeping the audience entertained. So let’s look at how Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and other shows have performed this week.

The Rajan Shahi-produced show has long held the top rank on the TRP list as the audience’s preferred daily soap for a considerable amount of time. Audiences have been captivated by the drama thanks to its powerful subject, captivating plot, and talented actors. The show’s primary actors are Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and Rupali Ganguly.

Anupamaa has improved since the last TRP report in terms of ratings. 2.8 viewers watched Anupamaa in the seventeenth week of the TRP list. On the other hand, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai held the second place. The show has kept the audience entertained for many years & captured their interest. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai by Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod received 2.2 out of 5 stars.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh, ranked third in this week’s BARC TRP ranking. Recently, Harshad Arora was hired for a crucial role. In the 17th week of the TRP list, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin scored 2.3 rating points.

The plot of Faltu, a show by Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Choukey, has captured the attention of many viewers. Every week since the show’s inception, it has been successful in securing a spot in the top 5 charts. Faltu received 1.8 ratings in the BARC TRP 17th week chart and held the fourth-place position. Pandya Store, starring Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar in the key roles, is currently in fifth place on the TRP chart for the seventeenth week. The show scored 1.7 rating points in the 17th week of the BARC TRP list.

The once-dominant Imlie is no longer among the top 5 TV shows by TRP. This past week, it received a rating of 1.6. The main characters in the programme are currently being played by Megha Chakraborty, Karan Vohra, and other well-known actors. Yeh Hai Chahatein, starring Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra, and Imlie are both in competition. Both shows did not place in the top 5 this week, with a TRP rating of 1.6.

