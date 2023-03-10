In what can be called a shocking turn of events, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets in Mumbai was engulfed in a massive fire. Pictures and videos from the set have made it to social media and are now going viral. Fans are now worried about the safety of the lead stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma.

The popular TV soap set in Film City, Mumbai, reportedly caught fire on Friday i.e., March 10. The visuals of the huge fire, which is making rounds on social media, look scary. It also reported that fire brigade engines tried their best to control it.

As fans began worrying about the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast and crew’s safety, the makers issued a statement ensuring everyone was safe on the show’s sets. The statement read, “An unfortunate incident occurred today on the sets of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ and a fire broke out. All crew members and artists on the sets were safely evacuated and an investigation shall soon be carried out to determine the cause of this incident.”

Furthermore, a spokesperson from Cockcrow Entertainment Shaika Films mentioned, “A fire engulfed the sets of ‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Mein’ this afternoon. All our employees, artists, contractors and other partners who were present on-site are safe. We are working to determine the cause of the incident and the extent of damage and while our immediate priority is the health and safety of everyone who was on the sets, we will also work towards ensuring that we provide continuity in entertainment to our viewers,”

Previous reports claimed that Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and others were shooting for a sequence where the house catches fire. However, things went out of control and the fire consumed the whole set. Reportedly, five fire brigades were called in to control the situation.

Nevertheless, as per the official statement, the situation is under control.

