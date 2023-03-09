For the past some time, we have come across celebrities who have been announcing their separation, divorce and breakups. Earlier, it was Divya Agarwal who made headlines for announcing her breakup with Varun Sood, and now it’s ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’s lead actress Shubhangi Atre who has confirmed her separation from husband Piyush Poorey. Yes, you heard that right. The duo has been married for 19 years.

The actress portrays the role of Angoori Bhabhi in the comedy show. She made headlines earlier when she came on board by stepping into the shoes of Shilpa Shinde. Now she’s currently making headlines owing to her personal life now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the latest media reports, Shubhangi Atre is separated from her husband, Piyush Poorey, after 19 years of their marriage. Yes, that’s true! The report further stated that they haven’t been staying together for a year now, and the reconciliation is reportedly ‘unlikely’. After tying the knot in 2003, they welcomed their first baby – a girl two years later.

Confirming the same, Shubhangi Atre told ETimes, “It’s been almost a year since we are not living together. Piyush and I tried our best to save our marriage. Mutual respect, companionship, trust, and friendship are the foundation of a strong marriage. However, we eventually realised that we couldn’t resolve our differences and decided to give each other space and concentrate on our individual lives and careers.”

“It’s still difficult. My family is my top priority, and all of us want our families around us. But some damages are beyond repair. When a relationship of so many years breaks, it’s bound to affect you mentally and emotionally. I was also affected, but we had to take this step, and I have come to terms with it. Mental stability is paramount. I have always believed that adversities teach you a lesson. She deserved love from both her mother and father. Piyush comes on Sundays to meet her. I don’t want her to be deprived of her father’s love,” the actress said further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peeyush Poorey (@peeyushpoorey)

This is a developing story, stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Did Uorfi Javed Audition For Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin? Actress Reacts To A Fan’s Query After Her Snake Dress Went Viral!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News