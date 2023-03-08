Television star Tejasswi Prakash needs no introduction. She is one of the TV world’s favourite Naagins [Naagin 6]. There was news that she auditioned for Ayushmann Khurrana-led Dream Girl 2. Tejasswi opened up about it recently and finally cleared the air around it. Scroll below to know what the talented actress has to say.

For the unversed, Prakash was the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss. She was the champion of the 15th Season. She is slowly transitioning to movies and has already debuted in the Marathi film industry last year with the film, ‘Mann Kasturi Re’.

In an interview with Zoom Tv via the Times Now report, Tejasswi Prakash addressed the rumours of her auditioning for Dream Girl 2. She said, “I am not going to name any film in particular. I am not a person who is a reality star or social media influencer who is trying to get into acting. I am an actor. I am an artist, and I am going to do what I am good at. That’s why, for me, the platform really doesn’t matter. But I am going to take up things in the future that let me do what my job is.”

Tejasswi Prakash further added, “I shouldn’t be given anything lesser because I am not a person from a different field who is trying to come into this. I deserve a better role. I deserve a meaty role because that is what I am able to do as an artist. I think anything less than something that lets me perform is really beneath me.”

On the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash has a Marathi film titled ‘College Ani Life’ in the pipeline. Rohit Shetty is producing the film. She is also seen on ‘Naagin 6‘, which airs on Colors.

And for Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2, he will be seen opposite Ananya Panday and the film will be released in July this year.

