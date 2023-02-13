It’s wedding da season in Bollywood. After Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s dreamy wedding, netizens were treated with alluring wedding pictures of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The duo tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer. The newly married recently hosted a reception in Mumbai for their industry friends and it was surely a star-studded evening.

Celebrities such as Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others attended the party to extend their wishes to the Shershaah couple. However, it was Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapur who grabbed the attention of netizens. The picture of the duo posing with Sidharth and Kiara has gone viral and fans can’t stop reacting. Scroll below to check out the comments.

Designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram stories and shared a group picture that shows him, Kriti Sanon, KJo, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur, and others posing with Sid -Kiara at their wedding reception. Ananya was slaying in a black saree. On the other hand, Aditya looked dapper in a black tee, with a matching black blazer. As soon as the picture surfaced on the internet, netizens were quick to react. While many asked are they really dating, there was a set of people who said Aditya only looks good with Shraddha Kapoor.

One of the users wrote, “Why Yaaar? Adi and Shraddha.”

Another user pointed out that Ananya Panday is too young for Aditya and wrote, “she is too young for him, she looks like a child who trying to draw some attention.”

Another user commented, “Adi and Shraddha with a heart emoji.”

“Adishra forever”, another comment read.

However, many found them cute together. One of the users wrote, “Ufff!”

Another wrote, “They make such a beautiful couple.”

Checkout the picture below:

Well, what are your thoughts on Aditya Roy Kapur & Ananya Panday’s picture? Whom do you think he looks better with? Let us know in the comments section below.

