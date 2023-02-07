While Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, his wife and friends are busy hinting at exposing Kapoor’s rumored social media handle. Over the years Ranbir Kapoor has maintained to keep himself and his personal life discreet from social media.

He is already one of the biggest stars in the country and his fans are very keen to find out about his social media handle all the time.

Recently, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star Ranbir Kapoor’s wife Alia Bhatt, and co-star Shraddha Kapoor took to social media and hinted at a rumored social media handle. Today, Arjun Kapoor too joined this gang. He took to his story and reshared Shraddha Kapoor’s story and wrote “Makkaar hai par mera yaar hai!!! aur woh yeh post apne (rumoured 😉) finsta se zaroor check kar raha hoga is waqt!!! 😂😂😂”

Currently, all the celebrities are jumping into the trend of ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ which was released recently. Shraddha Kapoor was the first to do this fun and spontaneous trend, later Alia Bhatt joined and next was Arjun Kapoor. This trend has already become a rage on social media with many fans and followers of Shraddha recreating their own versions of the reel.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

