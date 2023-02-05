Kangana Ranaut may not be entertaining us on screens but she makes sure to put her opinion out there via her social media platforms. She was recently seen indulged in a Twitter war with Uorfi Javed. In addition, she took a dig at Bollywood yesterday by praising the ‘genuine love’ of soon-to-be weds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Amidst it all, she’s accusing Ranbir Kapoor of being obsessed with her and Alia Bhatt of supporting her husband.

The Queen actress took to her social media and detailed how she’s been constantly under the radar. She hasn’t tipped paps about her whereabouts but is constantly mobbed by them on different outings. In addition, she did not take any names but gave enough hints of possibly hinting at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Everywhere I go I am being followed and spied on, not only on the streets even in my building parking and home terrace they put zoom lenses to capture me, everyone knows paparazzi only visit stars if they are tipped these days they even started to charge to click actors, my team or I aren’t paying them so who is paying them? In the morning I was clicked at 6:30am, how do they get my schedule? What do they do with these pictures? and now as I finished my early morning. Choreography practice session no one was tipped to come to the studio yet they all turned up in large numbers even on a Sunday.”

In another story, Kangana Ranaut spoke about the ‘casanova’ who allegedly forced himself on her in the past. She continued, “I am certain my WhatsApp data is being leaked, professional deals or even personal life details, his obsessed nepo mafia clown who once landed at my doorstep uninvited and forced himself on me is a known womaniser and Casanova but now vice president of nepo mafia brigade as well forces his wife to become producer, do more female-centric films, dress like me even make home interiors like me they even hired my stylist and even home stylists of many years who then refused to work with me.”

“Wife is encouraging this obsessive behaviour she even wore the same sari for her wedding that I had worn earlier for my brother’s wedding reception, it’s beyond creepy… Recently a film costume designer friend (best friend) I knew from more than a decade also had a nasty fallout with me, coincidentally he is working with the couple now. My financiers or business partners call off deals last minute for no reasons. I think he is trying to isolate me and put me through mental stress. BTW he keeps her on a separate floor, they both live separately in the same building. I suggest she must say no to this arrangement and keep an eye on him… how is he getting all this data and what all is he indulging in because if he gets in trouble she and her baby will be in trouble as well… she must take charge of her life and make sure he is not indulging in anything illegal… Much love to you dear girl and your newborn,” she added.

Take a look at the serious allegations made by Kangana Ranaut below:

It is to be noted that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently gave birth to their baby girl. She wore a white saree which was very similar to what Kangana had previously worn. Do we need any more hints?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Improvised ‘Boobles’ Dialogue Was Absolute ‘Cringe’ For Writer Abbas Tyrewala, Says “I Cringe & Die…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News