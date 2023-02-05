After painting the town red with their lovey-dovey photos, Bollywood’s adorable couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is all set to get hitched. Recently, the soon-to-wed couple was spotted arriving at the Jaisalmer airport and later headed to their rumoured wedding venue, Suryagarh Palace Hotel. If media reports are anything to go by, then the ‘Shershaah’ duo will tie the knot tomorrow i.e., Feb 6.

However, their pre-wedding functions have already begun. After the mehendi and sangeet night, the haldi ceremony will take place tomorrow morning. Now here’s an update on their reception.

After the grand wedding, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will reportedly host two receptions. The couple seems to be following Priyanka Chopra Jona-Nick Jonas’ and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s footsteps as earlier these two couples were seen hosting lavish receptions – one for their close one and another for their media friends. While the former couple hosted 2 receptions 1 in Delhi and another one in Mumbai, DeepVeer hosted 3 – 1 in her hometown Bengaluru and 2 in Mumbai for media and industry friends respectively.

Now following the same, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will reportedly host two receptions one in Delhi and one in Mumbai. However, a report in India Today states that they will reportedly invite their media friends on February 12 in their Mumbai reception. But it makes us wonder if the decision was taken after the last scandal around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s reception.

For the unversed, a celebrity paparazzi slammed Ranbir and Alia, who got married in April last year, and Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who got married in December 2021, for not hosting a reception for the media and paparazzi. RK’s mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor later reacted to the same.

Coming back to Sid and Kiara, the bride is expected to enthral the guests with her Manish Malhotra wedding look. Around 150 VVIPs guests are expected to attend the big fat Indian wedding in Rajasthan.

