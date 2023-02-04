Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK is well-known for his taking digs at Bollywood actors and actresses on Twitter. The self-proclaimed film critic has picked fights with several film personalities in the past including Vivek Agnihotri. Now he once again took a dig at him.

The Deshdrohi actor has often targeted The Kashmir Files director ever since the latter shared his opinion about the Pathaan controversy. Now he launches a fresh attack on the filmmaker for fooling all the bhakts when his film was released.

KRK on Twitter recalled a time when Vivek Agnihotri was asked by Karni Sen to donate 50% profits of the film for the welfare of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits. While there’s no confirmation as to whether the filmmaker had accepted to donate the earnings to Kashmiri Pandits, the self-proclaimed film critic claims that the filmmaker has fooled bhakts.

Kamaal Rashid Khan said, “Shri @vivekagnihotri is considering himself genius coz he fooled Bhakts & earned ₹100Cr. He promised to give 50% profit of #Kashmirfiles to Kashmiri Pundits but he didn’t give a single penny n Bhakts didn’t ask him. So he thinks that he can fool them again for his new film.”

Shri @vivekagnihotri is considering himself genius coz he fooled Bhakts & earned ₹100Cr. He promised to give 50% profit of #Kashmirfiles to Kashmiri Pundits but he didn’t give a single penny n Bhakts didn’t ask him. So he thinks that he can fool them again for his new film. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 4, 2023

Previously, KRK called out Vivek Agnihotri by claiming he’s trying to gain publicity via the Pathaan controversy. He wrote, “My friend @vivekagnihotri is trying to get publicity out of #Pathaan Controversy. So he is sharing DM of some Nalla people. Many people are threatening me every day but I won’t do that. And why #Vivek does allow people to send him DM?”

My friend @vivekagnihotri is trying to get publicity out of #Pathaan Controversy. So he is sharing DM of some Nalla people. Many people are threatening me everyday but I won’t do that. And why #Vivek does allow people to send him DM? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 2, 2023

It is also worth pointing out that the former Bigg Boss contestant has been spreading false information around the release of Pathaan. He claims that the title will be changed and the saffron bikini will be removed amid the Besharam Rang controversy. In order to do all of this, Shah Rukh Khan and the team will push the release date of the film.

