The countdown to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding has started, now that mehandi artist Veena Nagda has arrived in Jaisalmer from Mumbai to apply henna on the bride.

Earlier on Saturday, Sidharth arrived in Jaisalmer with his bride-to-be Kiara Advani in a chartered plane. They were accompanied by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The functions related to their wedding will start from Sunday.

Members of the families of the couple kept arriving throughout the day. The remaining guests and relatives will come on Sunday. Wedding arrangements have been made at The Suryagarh, a palace hotel in Jaisalmer.

Around 150 VVIPs will reportedly attend this high-profile wedding along with guests from the cinema industry. Preparations have also started at the Suryagarh hotel. Special security arrangements have been made to monitor the security of the VVIP guests who have been invited in Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding.

Sources said that a wedding planner company in Mumbai is looking after the arrangements. The Suryagarh Hotel is located about 16 km from Jaisalmer. The hotel was built in December 2010 by a Jaipur-based businessman. Spread over an area of about 65 acres, this hotel is made of yellow stones from Jaisalmer.

It is famous all over the world for destination weddings. The hotel accommodates a special place called ‘Bawdi’ where the Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will take ‘pheres’. This place was set up for special wedding ceremonies.

Four pillars have been placed around the mandap. The hotel has 2 large gardens located on the lakeside. The big courtyard of the hotel is considered one of the best spots for music, haldi ceremony and mehendi.

The hotel hosts most of the destination royal weddings. For a destination wedding, the cost of one day without alcohol in the months of April to September is said to be around Rs 1.20 crore. On the other hand, around Rs 2 crore per day is charged for bookings in the tourist season from October to March.

The fort building has beautiful stone carvings as well as luxurious interiors. The guests are welcomed in traditional Rajasthani style at the hotel. The hotel has 84 rooms, 92 bedrooms, 2 large gardens, an artificial lake, a gym, an indoor swimming pool, villas, and 2 big restaurants among other facilities.

