All eyes are currently on Sidharth Malhotra and his long-time girlfriend Kiara Advani, who is set to tie the knot on 6th February. We saw the bride-to-be glowing at the airport early morning as she jet off to the wedding venue, Jaisalmer. Amidst it all, controversial queen Kangana Ranaut has gone all praises for the couple but also taken a sly dig at Bollywood. Scroll below for more details.

It is rare to see Kangana praising Bollywood members. The lucky ones on the list are Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan amongst a few others. On the other hand, the actress has been noticed spilling negativity against Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and most members that according to her, belong to the ‘nepotism’ gang.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut shared a video of soon-to-be weds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as they looked raw and so in love. She used the ‘wedding bells’ sticker on her story and captioned it, “How delightful is this couple…rarely we see genuine love in movie industry…they look divine together.”

Just not that, Kangana Ranaut also used an evil eye emoji and tagged the couple. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are yet to react to her story.

Meanwhile, a lot of details are going viral about Sid and Kiara’s wedding. The festivities will take place reportedly from 4-6th of February. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Isha Ambani are said to be a part of the guest list that in total consists of around 120 people.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be tying the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Fans are all excited and already can’t wait for the first glimpses of them as a married couple.

