Siddharth Anand’s directorial spy-universe’s another film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is creating a buzz everywhere. It has already crossed all the box office records domestically and globally and now it is predicted to even enter the 1000 crore club. However, since its release, many new angles, theories and revelations have been shared by the makers and writers of Pathaan. Now, Sridhar Raghavan unveiled another spoiler of the movie. Wondering what it might be? Scroll down to read it!

SRK did his magic once again on returning to the screens after 4 years. The audience has only been talking about King Khan. However, one of the highlights of this spy-action drama was Salman Khan’s cameo as Tiger.

There’s a post-credit scene in Pathaan which comes after the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan (spoiler alert), where Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan can be seen having a candid chat with each other (those who have left during the song, well, you have missed it). Now, the writer of the movie Sridhar Raghavan revealed that it was not he who had written that scene.

Talking about the same and sharing who wrote it, Sridhar Raghavan mentioned it in an interview with DNA. He said, “That scene was not written by me, just to clarify that. That was written by Mr Aditya Chopra. Even I saw it on the edit and I realised it’s a great scene. I loved the scene. I realised he had added it. The whole meta thing is that him having fun.”

Further adding to it, Sridhar Raghavan shared, “We didn’t do it that way because there is a teaser of what’s going to come later when Tiger says something during his cameo in the film. There are other small things like that. This post-credit scene was a flourish that was added, which even I was taken aback by. And I’m part of the writing team. It made me feel good because it was a lovely moment between these two where you empathise and connect with the characters. I thought it was a great way to end the film.”

Now, Sridhar Raghavan is also writing Tiger 3 and revealed that fans can expect to see some major meta moments like this in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer as well. What are your thoughts about the post-credit scene in Pathaan? Let us know in the comments!

