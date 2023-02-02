Pathaan has already broken every record at the box office be it on the international ground or domestically. The Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer is another movie under the Spy universe – including Tiger and War. Well, in Pathaan we have got a glimpse of the crossover between the Pathaan (SRK) and the Tiger (Salman Khan), now audience can’t wait to see their love interests and the female lead of the movies Rubai (Deepika Padukone from Pathaan) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif from Tiger) to collaborate soon together. However, the writer of the movie now gave a major hint about the same in an interview. Read on to know more!

Salman Khan’s cameo in Pathaan gave a massive surprise to all SRK-Salman fans. And if Deepika and Katrina come together for a movie under the Spy-universe it would break the internet. For the unversed, Kat plays Zoya who is an ISI agent, on the other hand, Deepika plays Rubai who is also an ISI agent. It would be too fun to see these two divas come together for a crossover!

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Pathaan writer Shridhar Raghavan dropped a major hint about it. Sharing on how they have been planning to go about their theories and not limiting to only Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. Talking about the franchise’s plans to introduce ‘deadly and kicka*s’ characters and crossovers. Besides Katrina Kaif & Deepika Padukone’s crossover, the writer mentioned that they have got their hands on where the fans wanted to know about Dimple Kapadia. He said, “Somebody wanted Dimple’s backstory.”

Sridhar Raghavan further mentioned that the spy-universe will not only see male-driven action sequences but also a major part will be handed over to the female leads. He said, “One thing that we really attempted here was to try and make sure that you enjoy all the characters.” The writer further explained that it’s all in Aditya Chopra’s head and shared, “He’s the one who knows exactly where the spy universe is going and he has a lot of ideas. Some I am developing, some I am involved in, and some other friends of mine are involved. So there’s a lot of stuff happening.”

Well, we can’t wait to see how many theories can get unfolded in the Spy-universe. We are too excited to see a crossover between Zoya and Rubai, what about you? Let us know in the comments!

