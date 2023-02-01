Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe has turned out to be the BIGGEST franchise of them all. Believe it or not but close to 1200 crores have already come in between the four films that have arrived in this universe. While Ek Tha Tiger kickstarted it all followed by Tiger Zinda Hai, War further consolidated this position. However, it’s Pathaan that has taken this to the next level, and rest assured, this spy universe is now set to be Bollywood’s answer to the superhero universe created by Marvel.

With 330.25 crores already coming in for Pathaan, it’s the third triple-century affair for YRF in this universe after Tiger Zinda Hai and War. Before that, Ek Tha Tiger could well have hit a double century as well but missed it by a whisker. However, it would suffice to say that from the very first film made in this universe, collections have always been on an overdrive which shows loud and clear that audiences have been grabbing this genre with both hands.

This is what the lifetime collections of the aforementioned films look like:

Pathaan – 330.25 crores (7 days)

(7 days) Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.25 crores

War – 318 crores

Ek Tha Tiger – 199 crores

As can be seen, 1186.50 crores have already been collected till yesterday and as you read this, Pathaan would have further added on to the numbers hence leading to 1200 crores on the total. There is so much ammunition still left for the film and as of now, it seems rather comfortable for the film to add anywhere between 175-200 crores more. Once that happens, the spy universe would have had a shot at the 1400 crores total after 4 films and then Tiger 3 would have a job at hand. Will the Salman Khan starrer aim for a score even higher up and open 600 Crore Club to take the spy universe to an enthralling 2000 crore mark?

Well, now that would be something!

