Pathaan has turned out to be a game-changer for all those who are associated with it. The box office collections are refusing to slow down and we expect it to break countless records in the coming days. Speaking about Koimoi Directors’ Power Index, director Siddharth Anand has surpassed Kabir Khan and is aiming for the 2nd spot by beating SS Rajamouli and Rajkumar Hirani soon.

For those who aren’t aware, in Koimoi Directors’ Power Index aka Directors’ Ranking, we rank directors on the basis of their films (Hindi) in coveted box office clubs. For example, 100 points for a film in a 100 crore club, 200 points for a film in a 200 crore club and so on. For each film in the overseas top 10 grossers, 50 points each are given.

Pathaan has crossed the 300 crore mark in India and in overseas, it has entered the top 10 Hindi grossers list. So, Siddharth Anand has been credited with 150 more points (including 50 for entry into the top 10 overseas grossers). The grand total now stands at 750 points, thus surpassing Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Kabir Khan who have 650 points each to their credit.

Siddharth Anand now holds the 5th spot on the list. As Pathaan is expected to hit the 400 and 500 crore mark in India soon, the director, with more 200 points, is set to cross even SS Rajamouli (800 points) and Rajkumar Hirani (900 points) to accommodate the 2nd rank. Rohit Shetty is at the top with 1250 points.

To know more, visit the ‘Directors’ Power Index’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

