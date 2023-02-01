Pathaan Box Office Day 8 Morning Occupancy: Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film turned out to be the biggest non-holiday Hindi opener. Despite raking in 57 crores (in all languages), the film continues to witness impressive footfalls with each passing day. There’s obviously a routine drop because of the weekdays but it’s nothing to worry about. Scroll below for updates on the morning scenario today.

Many thought that there will be a significant drop in footfalls during the weekdays; given masses have already seen the film during its opening weekend in huge numbers. But the word of mouth seems to be working highly in favour of this Siddharth Anand directorial that refuses to come down in the Indian as well as international markets.

As per the trade reports, Pathaan is witnessing morning occupancy in the range of 15-18% on day 8. This remains steady despite the mid-week effect that could have affected the footfalls in major ways. But that’s clearly not the case for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

The evening and night shows will only get better to set the pace for another good weekday ticket window. And with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon led Shehzada postponing, there’s a clear way to achieve new heights for this biggie in the coming days.

Meanwhile, trade analysts are expecting Pathaan to reach as high as the 500 crore club and if that happens, Bollywood will see its biggest box office affair. And it’s only going to get better in the future as Tiger and Kabir crossover is set to create a massive universe including Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

