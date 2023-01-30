Kartik Aaryan is currently busy promoting his upcoming biggie ‘Shehzada’ which also stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead. The duo is leaving no stones unturned while promoting the Rohit Dhawan directorial and their fans are waiting with bated breath to witness their superhit ‘Jodi’ on the silver screen once again. Amid the same, there’s bad news coming in for the makers of the film as Goldmines Telefilms will be soon releasing the Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those of you who don’t know, Shehzada happens to be a Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. A while ago, the makers released the trailer of the Kartik starrer and it has been receiving immense love from fans across the world. The actor enjoys a huge fan following and hence the traders are expecting the film to do well at the box office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to the topic, Goldmine Telefilms which happens to be a huge platform for South Indian films dubbed in Hindi is releasing the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi dubbed version on February 2nd, 2023 and Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada releases on February 10th, 2022 and marks the difference of just 8 days between the two.

Will Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi dubbed version starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde have any impact on Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada? We’ll have to wait for February 10th to comment on this.

What are your thoughts on Allu’s film getting released in Hindi on YouTube just before the release of Kartik starrer? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Subhash Ghai Escorts Jaya Bachchan At His Birthday Bash, Netizens React “There Was A Time When Salman Khan Had To Save Aishwarya Rai Bachchan From This Man…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News