Last night, Subhash Ghai celebrated his 78th birthday and it was a star studded affair with Bollywood A-list celebrities including Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attending it. Amid the same, Ghai was seen escorting Aish’s mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan at the venue and now netizens are trolling the director while taking a dig at him and also dragging Salman and Rai in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Now everyone in the media knows Jaya is very strict with paparazzi and them interfering in her life. The veteran actress is often seen scolding and yelling at the paps to maintain a safe distance from her. Now coming back to the topic, Ghai was seen escorting Jaya out of the birthday venue as she was leaving from the party.

Both Subhash Ghai and Jaya Bachchan were accompanied by Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry. For those of you who don’t know, Mahima worked with Ghai in ‘Pardes’ in 1997 which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Apurva Agnihotri.

Not just that, Salman Khan also made a dapper entry at the venue and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was accompanied by her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan for the birthday bash.

Now netizens are reacting to Subhash Ghai’s video with Jaya Bachchan on social media, take a look at it below:

Reacting to the video, a user on Instagram commented, “There was a time when Salman Khan had to save Aishwarya Rai from this man Subhash Ghai… And now he is smiling and waving goodbye to Aishwarya’s MIL… ! Lol”

Another user commented, “Ye Anabelle ko itna kis baat ka ghamand h?? She needs to be reminded uski daughter in law miss world h ye nahi h 😬😬😬😬😬😬”

A third user commented, “Fill with full of nonsense Attitude,one and only JB.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Jaya Bachchan being accompanied by Subhash Ghai on his birthday bash? Tell us in the space below.

