Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s iconic character, Manjulika, just got on a metro ride in Delhi and scared the sh*t out of people! You must have come across a video of Manjulika/ Chandramukhi scaring people in Delhi along with fellow cine characters such as Money Heist, and Squid Game player 001. Read out to know what actually happened.

In Delhi Metro’s Noida Aqua Line connecting Noida to Greater Noida, a woman dressed as Vidya Balan’s Manjulika from 2007’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa was seen boarding the train. The character still holds a special place in the hearts of horror movie fans as it was undoubtedly one of the best horror comedy movies made to date!

A video shared on social media shows a woman dressed in a yellow saree with unkempt hair and smeared makeup walking across a metro compartment, trying to scare the passengers. The woman pushes a young passenger who was busy with his phone and with headphones on to sit at the same spot. The woman finds her seat, she stared at other passengers in the typical Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Manjulika style with her eyes wide open filled with vengeance and rage.

As Manjulika’s video went viral on Twitter, many netizens began to tag local administrative authorities demanding to take action against such activity. Many others took it in a light manner and believed that she was doing it for the sake of publicity and making videos for social media.

Most of the netizens did not leave a chance to react and show their funny side on social media. Some referred to it as “pathetic overacting”, while others sympathized with the people who were tired and returning from work on the metro.

Let us know what do you think about the video?

