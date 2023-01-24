Pathaan’s release date is just around the corner starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and before it could release, the film is making quite a buzz around everywhere. It’s breaking records in advance ticket bookings, and even though it’s a good sign for Bollywood, several Bengali filmmakers and stakeholders are not happy about acquiring the single screens in West Bengal. Scroll below to read more about it!

Shah Rukh Khan after 4 years is returning with an action movie Pathaan, and the hype is too much all around. However, its clause to give shows in the single screens is irking the Bengali filmmakers as their running films are going to get taken down from the theatres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last week three movies ‘Kaberi Antardhan’, ‘Dilkhush’ and ‘Doctor Bakshi’ were released and now, even though the films are receiving audience appreciation, it’s going to get taken down from single screens because of Pathaan. Tollywood stakeholders and Bengali filmmakers have been raising their voices against the clause that clearly stated that in order to screen Pathaan, the single screens have to give all of the shows to the SRK starrer despite the fact that the Bengali films have been doing good at the box office.

Now, Bengali filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly whose ‘Kaberi Antardhan’ released just a few days back talked about the same to ETimes and said, “I can understand the pressure these single screen owners are facing. They paid full salary to the employees for the past two years during the pandemic even if there was no film business. I have no complaint against them. If I was in their position maybe I had done the same. But I think we need a proper policy for film business model in West Bengal. I know ‘Kaberi Antardhan’ will suffer like other Bengali films.”

Kaushik Ganguly further explained, “Single screen owners have been told no other films can be played if they want ‘Pathaan’. The Bengali industry has been patient in this particular issue for years but now we have to take a stand. If a Bengali film which was doing great business in 40-50 halls suddenly faces this harsh treatment in its own state then we have to admit that there’s something wrong.”

When asked what can be the solution, Kaushik Ganguly mentioned, “We have to stand united and stop this distribution model. If needed the government has to intervene. Bengali films should be given at least 50 per cent shows on prime time.”

Well, it seems Pathaan distributors are not ready to negotiate terms as they suggested that this distribution model is nothing new for big Hindi releases. Whereas, on the other hand, Bengali distributors find this clause as strategic business and there are exceptions like Star Theatre, Navina and Ashoka who have decided to keep the Bengali films’ show timing instead of screening only Pathaan.

What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Ram Gopal Varma Wants To “Suck Little Toe” Of SS Rajamouli For Surpassing Every Filmmaker With RRR

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News