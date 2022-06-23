‘Ashoka Vanamloo Arjuna Kalyanam’ actor Vishwak Sen’s next movie, which is yet to be titled, was formally launched on Thursday in Hyderabad’s Ramanaidu studios.

Movie’s director Arjun Sarja, Vishwak Sen, among others from the film fraternity, were present at the muhurat ceremony but the main guest there was ‘Bheemla Nayak’ actor Pawan Kalyan.

After a four-year hiatus, Arjun Sarja, who is also veteran actor, last seen in Ravi Teja’s ‘Khiladi’, is making his directorial debut in Telugu with this film.

Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya Arjun is making her Tollywood debut with this film. Actor Jagapathi Babu will also have a lead role in the film.

The upcoming movie will be produced by Sree Raam Films International, while the music will be crooned by ‘KGF‘-fame Ravi Basrur.

Meaning while Indian actor, director, and screenwriter Vishwak Sen is known for working in films like Paagal, Falaknuma Das, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, and Vellipomakey. The south director-actor will also be seen in Hit: The First Case alongside Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra.

