South Indian actor Rakshit Shetty is now making headlines for being praised by viewers and critics and is enjoying the success of his latest release 777 Charlie which is a super hit at the box office. Recently the actor went to his Twitter handle to share a conversation he had with South icon Rajinikanth over the movie.

777 Charlie is a Kannada adventure comedy-drama which is helmed by Kiranraj K. The movie stars Rakshit alongside Sangeetha Sringeri, Bobby Simha, Danish Sait, and many more.

Recently, Rakshit Shetty spoke about receiving a phone call from Thalaivaa Rajinikanth, who was in complete awe of the actor after watching 777 Charlie. Rakshit mentioned that Rajinikanth loved his work in the movie and immediately called him after watching the same. Explaining it in deets on his Twitter account Rakshit said, “What an amazing start to the day! Received a call from Rajinikanth sir. He watched #777Charlie last night and has been in awe of the film. He spoke highly of the making quality, the deeper designs of the film, and especially expressed his admiration for the climax and ….”

What an amazing start to the day!☺ Received a call from Rajinikanth sir. He watched #777Charlie last night and has been in awe of the film. He spoke highly of the making quality, the deeper designs of the film, and especially expressed his admiration for the climax and…. — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) June 22, 2022

Rakshit Shetty’s tweet continued to say, “To hear such words from the superstar himself is beyond wonderful. Thank you so much, @rajinikanth sir.”

…how it concludes on a spiritual note. To hear such words from the superstar himself is beyond wonderful. Thank you so much @rajinikanth sir 🤗🤗🤗 — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) June 22, 2022

Apart from 777 Charlie, the actor has also been part of movies like Kirik Party which was directed by Rishab Shetty and was released on 30th December 2016. The movie starred Rakshit alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Samyuktha Hegde, Achyuth Kumar and others. The film was a massive hit at the theatres.

Meanwhile, Rakshit Shetty was last seen in Avane Srimannarayana (before 777 Charlie). The film was an action romance drama and was released on 27th December 2019. It was directed by Sachin Ravi and shows the story of Narayana who is determined to solve a mystery of a missing treasure while overcoming obstacles placed in his way by a gang leader Jayaram.

