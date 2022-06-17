Kannada actor-director Rakshit Shetty is receiving quite some praises for producing and acting in the recently released film 777 Charlie. The film is not only praised by animal lovers but also has left critics teary-eyed with the heartwarming storyline.

This hasn’t been the first time Rakshit has won the hearts of the audience, his films like Ricky, Simple Agi Ondh Love Story, Ulidavaru Kandanthe and many others have also been critically acclaimed. However, one of his such hit films, Kirik Party was not only a super hit but was also the reason for him being accused of copyright violation.

For those who are unaware, Lahari Velu, director of Lahari Music had accused Rakshit Shetty’s banner Paramvah Studios of copyright violation when his film Kirik Party was right about to release. In his complaint, Velu has claimed that the song ‘Hey who are you’ was very similar to ‘Madhya rathrili,’ which was a song from V Ravichandran’s Shanthi Kranthi and was owned by Velu himself.

Not just Rakshit Shetty, Lahari Velu and his company also filed a copyright violation complaint against Paramvah Studios and the film’s music director Ajaneesh Lokanath.

Due to these charges by Velu, he was trolled heavily by Rakshit’s fans. Kirik Party was released without the song, however, the makers of the film were allowed to reintroduce the song in the film after depositing Rs 10 lakh in court.

Rakshit claims that he and the makers had won the copyright violation case but never made that public. However, In 2020, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him and Ajaneesh after they failed to show up when the court summoned them.

When asked to reply to the charges, according to Deccan Chronicles, Shetty had denied the charges and said, “We haven’t copied even one note from the song. Hamsalekha and Ravichandran have inspired me since childhood. Because of that, we dedicated the song to them. Both of us understood each other’s viewpoints.”

Nevertheless, Lahari Velu, Shetty and Ajaneesh later end their war over the song and call it a truce.

