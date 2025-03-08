Rashmika Mandanna, who is riding high on success with films like Pushpa 2 and Chaava, is currently basking in many films, including South and Bollywood films.

She is also hailed as the national crush and is in the spotlight for various reasons. However, to reach this stage, we all go through struggles and challenges, and so does everyone’s beloved Srivalli. This is a throwback to when Rashmika revealed that she was told her face wasn’t suitable for an actor.

In an interview discussing her struggles during the early years, she revealed how she faced constant rejection as the “face of an actor.”

Despite these hurdles, she is now the most successful actress in today’s time. Rashmika also revealed that she underwent 20 to 25 auditions during her initial days, frequently facing rejection.

She said “I used to come back home and cry after every rejection,” and also revealed she trained for two months for a film she was initially cast in, only for the project to be shelved.

She revealed that during this challenging period, her parents suggested she focus on her studies and prepare to return home.

However, Rashmika’s life took a turn when she was offered her debut Kannada movie Kirik Party.

Kirik Party is a 2016 Kannada-language romantic comedy-drama directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by G. S. Guptha and Rakshit Shetty.

She said, “I couldn’t believe it when I got ‘Kirik Party’. It felt like a second chance at life”.

Rashmika was last featured in the Telugu film Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun becoming the biggest blockbuster in Indian cinema history.

She also featured in the film Chhaava which has earned Rs 471.56 crore till now.

She will be featured in Shekar Kammula’s Kubera alongside Dhanush in her next Telugu project. She will also be seen alongside Salman Khan in the upcoming Hindi film Sikandar, directed by A. R. Murugadoss.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Pawan Kalyan Once Borrowed Money From Ram Charan Amid A Period Of Financial Struggle

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News