In 2024, Hanu-Man was a massive success, written and directed by Prasanth Varma. Naturally, a sequel was inevitable, and Jai Hanuman is that sequel—set on a grand scale. One of the key cast members is Rishab Shetty, who became a pan-Indian star with his 2022 blockbuster Kantara. He is currently working on its prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, which is expected to release in October 2025.

However, this has created scheduling conflicts for Jai Hanuman. The film was originally set to begin production around this time, but Rishab Shetty has yet to allocate any dates due to his commitment to Kantara: Chapter 1, according to M9 News.

Meanwhile, director Prasanth Varma is also occupied with another major project. Reports suggest he has already completed the script for a film with Prabhas, tentatively titled Brahmarakshas, which could take priority over Jai Hanuman.

Adding to Rishab Shetty’s packed schedule, he also has a Bollywood project in the pipeline, a film about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, set to begin production in early 2027.

Hanu-Man is a superhero fiction film and the first installment in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. It stars Teja Sajja in the lead role, alongside a supporting cast that includes Samuthirakani, Amritha Aiyer, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Deepak Shetty, and others.

The film’s music is composed by Anudeep Dev, Hari Gowra, and Krishna Saurabh, with costume design by Lanka Santhoshi and cinematography by Dasaradhi Sivendra and Sumer Verma. It is produced by K. Niranjan Reddy under the banner of Primeshow Entertainment.

Currently, the Telugu version is available for streaming on Zee5, while the Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi versions can be watched on Jio Hotstar.

