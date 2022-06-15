Sai Pallavi is one of the most followed actresses of the south who has created a niche for herself in the last few years. She has worked in a variety of quality films across Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu film industries and some of them even brought in massive numbers at the box office. In a recent conversation with the media, being her bold self, Sai opened up on her political opinion and looks like a part of the audience is not happy with it.

For the unversed, Sai has lately been gearing up for the release of her next romantic action-drama film titled Virata Parvam. The movie has been directed by Udugula Venu and narrates the love story of a young girl who falls in love with a comrade and rebel. Apart from Pallavi, the film also stars Rana Daggubati and Priyamani in key roles.

In a recent conversation with Greatandhra, Sai Pallavi was asked about her political stance and she did not hold back from calling out a few practices from the country that she finds unfair. “I grew up in a neutral family where I was taught to be a good human being. I was taught I should protect the ones who are being hurt. The oppressed should be protected. Irrespective of their stature. I have heard about the left-wing and the right-wing. But, we can never surely tell who’s wrong and who’s right.”, she said.

Speaking about the movie The Kashmir Files, Sai Pallavi said, “The Kashmiri Files showed how Kashmiri Pandits were killed at the time. If you are taking the issue as a religious conflict, recently a Muslim driver, who was transporting cows, was beaten up and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ So where’s the difference between these two incidents? We have to be good human beings. If we are good ones, we won’t hurt others.”

Elaborating on the thought, Sai Pallavi added, “To answer your question, justice won’t be there either on the side of the right or the left, if you are not a good human being. I’m very neutral. So what I believe is if you are stronger than me, and you are oppressing me, then you are in the wrong. A large number of people oppressing a small group of people is wrong. A battle has to be fought between two equals.”

However, this statement by Sai Pallavi did not go down well with a part of the internet. Some people called her out for comparing two different situations while others felt that she needs to put in more thought before passing such a comment. Have a look.

Unfortunately your family don't have Proper knowledge about Kashmir Hindus. Even till date Kashmir Hindus killed due to their religion. If exodus of 3 Laksh is equal to cow snuggling case. how duffer you are @Sai_Pallavi92 https://t.co/m04QUbGAzE — Rupali_Jyoti 🇮🇳 (@RupaliJyoti) June 14, 2022

After all the balancing & being neutral & good human being talks…. #SaiPallavi ended up comparing Ki11!ngs of innocent #KashmiriPandits with Ki11!ngs of cow smugglers. What an absolute ldlOT!!! pic.twitter.com/cx9d8jfTNF — Qazi Mohammad Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) June 14, 2022

This is exactly the same issue everywhere.

This is how most people think about the issues, probably because they have no realization of the conflicts. — Abhinav Yadav (@esoteric_abh) June 15, 2022

