Aamir Khan often finds himself embroiled in a controversy, sometimes for speaking his heart out or sometimes for the completely wrong reason. Meanwhile, a decade ago, Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood was accused of abandoning his love child with a British journalist, Jessica Hines. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Back in the day, a leading magazine had published an article that claimed Aamir was in a living relationship with Hines. As per the reports, the two met and fell in love while Khan was shooting for Ghulam and she was in India to work on an autobiography on megastar Amitabh Bachchan titled ‘The Big B: Bollywood, Bachchan and Me’.

It was in the year 2005 when Stardust wrote the piece. According to the same reports, while, Aamir Khan and Jessica Hines were in a live-in relationship, they even had a son which Aamir refused to own. He then asked Jessica to abort the child or end their relationship.

Leaving Aamir Khan after the incident, Jessica Hines gave birth to their child in 2003 and named him Jaan. Later, Hines accused the writer Sonali Jaffar of interfering with her privacy. However, she later released a statement saying that whatever she has written it’s the truth. She even said even if Aamir wants to deny or do a DNA test, then he can do anything. However, Khan never spoke or issued any statement anything related to this.

In 2007, Jessica married a London businessman named William Talbot. Talking about him and how he took care of Jaan, she had told, the Times of India, “When I was in India for a long while working on my Amitabh Bachchan book, William took care of Jaan. He is very supportive and protective of my son. He is a happy kid, he has a daddy now in William, so why should he ask about anybody else.”

Later in 2012, Jaan was featured in Vogue Magazine, UK and Jessica Hines had shared his picture on her Twitter.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chadha which also stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. The film which is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump is set to release on August 11, 2022.

