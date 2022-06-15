Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is scheduled to release during Christmas 2023, is definitely one of the highly-awaited Bollywood films. It marks the first-ever collaboration of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. However, it came into negative light recently when the reports of it getting shelved surfaced the social media. Now thankfully, none other than director Ali Abbas Zafar is breaking the silence.

Advertisement

For those who aren’t aware, BMCM will be helmed by director Ali Abbas Zafar. In February, the announcement teaser was unveiled and it received a great response. It’s a big-scale actioner and will be made on a very high budget which reportedly goes beyond 300 crores. But recently some reports stated that the film is getting shelved due to budget issues.

Advertisement

Not just the budget but some reports even stated that as Akshay Kumar’s last films tanked at the box office, the makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aren’t willing to go forward with this biggie as of now as it looked risky. Amid all such stuff going viral online, Ali Abbas Zafar has now spilt beans and it’s a big relief for all Akshay and Tiger Shroff fans.

Addressing rumours, Ali said, “This is absolutely baseless. We are very much on track and there’s no truth to the shelving rumours,” reports Hindustan Times. He added further, “We are currently working on the pre-production. I don’t know where these rumours are coming from. For a film of this large scale, months of pre-production is needed. We will go on floors by the end of this year or early next year and shoot in the UK.”

Meanwhile, in a talk with ETimes, Ali Abbas Zafar cleared that his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has nothing to do with Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda starrer of 1998. “Our film Bade Miyan is a completely new film. It has nothing to do with the old one,” the director quoted.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Is A Canadian, Says A 1st Standard Textbook According To This Viral Tweet! Fact Check: It Has A Shah Rukh Khan Connect

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram