There have been numerous times now that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have requested the media houses to not share pictures of their daughter. It is only for the best as they want Vamika to lead a normal life and enjoy her childhood. But despite that, a leading publication ended up leaking pictures of the star kid and that obviously didn’t go very well with the actress. Scroll below for her reaction.

Soon after Vamika was born, Anushka and Virat sent special notes to members of the paparazzi. They requested them to maintain privacy and not surface pictures of their daughter. The actress is also multiple times seen at matches that Virat Kohli plays in India and abroad but videographers avoid pictures of their daughter even during telecast.

A media house ended up leaking another picture of Vamika. Commenting on the now-deleted post, Anushka Sharma schooled them saying, “Seems like times group knows what’s better for kids than their parents themselves as they can’t stop clicking and posting photos despite being requested repeatedly. Learn something from other media houses and paparazzi.”

Check out the comment shared by Anushka below:

Meanwhile, in an unexpected scenario, Instagram has hidden all content with the hashtag of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Vamika Kohli. The social media platform prompts “Top posts from #anushkasharma are currently hidden because the community has reported some content that may not meet Instagram’s community guidelines.”

Fans are speculating that this move is made after several pictures of Vamika surfaced online.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma is preparing for Chakda Xpress. The actress has shared several BTS posts from preparation of the film based on the life of Jhulan Goswami.

