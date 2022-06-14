Bollywood actress Radhika Apte has often become the centre of attention owing to the choice of films she has made and controversies around her. The actress was recently in the news when she revealed the dark side of Bollywood and opened up about being rejected because her contemporaries had bigger breasts and lips. As the actress is gearing up for her upcoming film Forensic Film opposite Vikrant Massey, we bring you an unknown anecdote about the actress with Ekta Kapoor.

Advertisement

Helmed by Vishal Furia, the film is touted to be a psychological thriller. Along with Vikrant and Radhika, the film also stars Prachi Desai, Vindu Dara Singh, and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Throwback to the time when Ekta Kapoor insulted Radhika Apte. The story goes back to the time when Radhika starred opposite Tusshar Kapoor in Shor In The City and was very new to the film industry. It so happened when Ekta along with brother Tusshar had appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan in 2011. On the show, the actress had called her ‘horsey beautiful’ and had even said who Radhika Apte was.

Sharing the deets from the sets, a source from the sets had revealed to Hindustan Times, “Tusshar had been raving about Radhika and the chemistry he shares with her in Balaji’s upcoming film, Shor in the City. Ekta seemed displeased with it and got a chance to take potshots at Apte during the rapid-fire round. When Tusshar was asked to rate his top five s*xy actresses, he named Kareena, Priyanka, and Katrina and then broke off to think. Ekta then interrupted and said, “Radhika Apte”. At this, Karan Johar asked, ‘Who is this Radhika’ to which Ekta sarcastically said, ‘Exactly! Who is she?’ Ekta went on to joke that Tusshar had a bad taste in women and called Radhika ‘horsey’ beautiful.”

Seeing his sister’s behaviour, the source had revealed that Tusshar seemed really upset and had even asked Ekta to not be rude. Things went to the extent when Tusshar added that he “did not need Ekta’s approval” on whom he should be friends with. “When Johar intervened and said he was looking forward to seeing the on-screen chemistry between Tusshar and Radhika, Ekta said, “I hope the chemistry stays on the screen, only,” added the source.

However later when the sibling duo was contacted by the entertainment portal and asked about the same, Ekta Kapoor said, “Karan’s is a fun show and the banter was like what any brother-sister has. I have no problem with Radhika.”

However, Tusshar Kapor was quoted saying, “I will not stand anyone taking on my personal life, and that goes for Ekta as well. It was not a fight, but more out of irritation. Radhika and I do get along, but I don’t want to label what we share.”

For more such throwback stories stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Brahmastra Won’t Open With Ranbir Kapoor Or Alia Bhatt’s Introductory Sequence But Shah Rukh Khan To Surprise Fans?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram