Basking in the success of her career, Kiara Advani has become one of the sought-after actresses of Bollywood. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Fugly, went on to prove her mettle with films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Shershaah and Laxmii among many others. Kiara was last seen in box office hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. As the actress is now gearing up for her upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo we bring you an interesting trivia about the actress that you can’t refuse.

JugJugg Jeeyo stars an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Kiara, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The film is helmed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta.

Kiara Advani has always been a die-hard fan of Bollywood. Time and again the actress has mentioned the same in her various interviews stating how big followers she has been of the Hindi film industry. Since we are talking about it, how can we not mention the time when he opened up about mouthing a Bollywood film’s dialogue on repeat. Any guesses which film it could be? Well, it’s none other than the iconic blockbuster of Bollywood Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

During her interview with Vogue in 2020, the actress had revealed that she has listened to every Govinda song ever. Speaking to Vogue, Kaira had said, “I was a full Hindi film buff in a school where you were ‘cool’ only if you watched English films. Every time my friends called, I would flip to an English channel; when no one was looking, I was listening to every Govinda song ever and delivering dialogues from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) on repeat.”

Haha! Kiara is too good to be true!

On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has RC 15 with Ram Charan in the pipeline.

