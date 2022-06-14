Rivalries have become a common thing in the entertainment industry, even though some decline to accept the fact but it still happens. Similarly, Anil Kapoor and Abhay Deol were engaged in a war of words after the latter shared his displeasure of working in Sonam Kapoor’s Aisha and said that he’ll never work in such films ever. Things escalated when Anil took a dig at Abhay while appearing on Koffee With Karan.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the movie was released in 2010 and also featured Amrita Puri, Cyrus Sahukar, Arunoday Singh and many more stars in key roles.

Advertisement

Back when Sonam Kapoor along with the other team members of Aisha was promoting the film, it was speculated that Abhay Deol wasn’t pleased with the outcome and he even skipped the film’s promotional activities. Later, during a conversation with Bombay Times, he said, “When I was shooting, I realised that the film was more about clothes than actual acting. I even read reviews of the movie that praised the clothes. I would like to say today that I will never ever be part of a film like Aisha in my lifetime. It’s not the kind of film I’d like to do.”

At the time Anil Kapoor, who also co-produced Aisha, didn’t react to Abhay Deol’s comment. However, when he appeared on Koffee With Karan, the veteran star said, “Abhay Deol needs help,” when Karan Johar asked in what way, Anil responded, “In every way. There’s something terribly wrong with the guy.”

When Abhay was asked to react to Kapoor’s remark, he said, “He’s right about me doing ‘all the wrong things’. Aisha is the biggest proof of that. And yes I do ‘need help’. Help not getting affected by people like him. He’s a waste of my time.”

Interestingly, while there was a tussle going on between Anil Kapoor and Abhay Deol, Sonam Kapoor later shared screen space with Abhay in Raanjhanaa.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Rushed To Hospital In Hyderabad After Complaining Of Uneasiness While Shooting For Prabhas Starrer – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram