Ek Villain starring Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh did incredibly well at the box office. The film was directed by Mohit Suri and had an item number by Prachi Desai titled ‘Awari’ which till date is one of the best songs sung by Momina Mustehsan. Desai was a vision to watch in the song and today we bring you an unknown trivia about the song. Do y’all know that the actress was told to put silicone padding in her breasts for the song? Scroll below to know more about it.

Prachi made her acting debut with television’s hit show ‘Kasam Se’ and immediately became a fans favourite with her cute looks and acting skills. She later made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Rock On’ which was released in 2008 and also starred Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.

And ever since then, there has been no looking back for the actress. Reportedly, Prachi Desai was asked to put silicone pads by the creative team of ‘Ek Villain’ for her item number ‘Awari’. Desai was supposed to wear a short-bodied blouse in the song and hence the team asked her to put on the silicone pads which she refused.

A source close to Absolute India revealed, “She refused to use the silicone cups and wasn’t coming out of her vanity van for hours asking to be apologised before she shot for the song.”

Later, Ekta Kapoor intervened and convinced her to finish the song. She agreed as Kapoor launched her on TV back in the day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prachi Desai will be next seen in Forensic which also stars Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey.

