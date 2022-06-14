Shakti Kapoor’s son and Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor landed in trouble when he was detained by Bengaluru police for alleged consumption of drugs. However, now he is released on bail. Now writer-director Sarim Momin, who directed him in two unreleased, opens up on the shocking news.

Advertisement

The filmmaker claims that he was surprised at Siddhanth getting arrested for drug consumption as he thinks the actor is a ‘thorough gentleman. He further recalled a time working with him for a film. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

During a conversation with ETimes, Sarim Momin said, “Once I was discussing a character with him (which I had cast him for) and we were brainstorming about the traits. The character was supposed to be a rock star who is stereotypically known to be ‘high.’ It was Siddhanth who had said ‘Let’s not unnecessarily show my character as someone who does drugs. It doesn’t send out a good message sir.'”

He also said, “As a director I’ve never experienced anything with Siddhanth that I’m reading about him today. He’s the most professional man I know and a thorough gentleman.”

For unversed, Sarim Momin and Siddhanth Kapoor worked in Khabees. The film also stars Tanisha Mukherjee and Bharat Dhabolkar. Sarin also directed Siddhanth in ASEQ, which stars Vardhan Puri, Sonnalli Seygall, and Adi Chugh.

While reports claimed that Siddhanth tested positive in drugs test as per Bengaluru police, his father Shakti Kapoor refutes the allegations. He said to Hindustan Times, “Yes, he is a DJ (disco jockey) and he plays at parties, and that’s what he was in Bengaluru for. I don’t know where are all these reports coming from. I will talk to my son very soon and know the details. But I know this can’t be true.”

So what do you think about Siddhanth Kapoor’s arrest in the alleged drugs consumption case? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Rhea Chakraborty Shares Unseen Photos With Sushant Singh Rajput On His Second Death Anniversary, Says “Miss You Every Day”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram