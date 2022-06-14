Today June 14, 2022, marks the 2nd death of Bollywood’s beloved actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor ended his life in 2020 after he hung himself to the ceiling of his Bandra apartment in Mumbai. It’s been 2 years since the actor left for his heavenly abode, but his friends, fans and family continue to reel from the shocking and untimely demise of the star. Since morning, SSR’s fans have been posting heartbreaking notes for the late actor.

Advertisement

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s second death anniversary, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with the late actor, has shared a string of throwback pictures and penned an emotional note.

Advertisement

Rhea Chakraborty posted a motley of pictures with Sushant on Instagram. In the throwback images, the late actor and Rhea are seen spending some happy times together. Rhea Chakraborty captioned the image: “Miss you every day” along with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death Rhea Chakraborty was arrested and spent a month in Mumbai’s Byculla jail in September 2020. On the work front, Rhea was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Chehre’.

Sushant died by suicide at his home in Bandra, Mumbai in June 2020, aged 34. His last film ‘Dil Bechara’ was released posthumously on a streaming platform.

Must Read: Ram Gopal Varma On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death & Failed Attempt Of Knowing Truth, Says “Despite Having Technology, Social Media…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram