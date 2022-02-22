After facing some harsh downs in life for the past few years, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty is slowly returning back to limelight. The actress was recently snapped at actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding.

For the unversed, Rhea has been off from the media for quite some time now after facing a lot of media scrutiny for the sudden death of her rumoured boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020.

Rhea Chakraborty is steadily making her come back and has recently stunned us all with her gorgeous looks when she arrived at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding celebrations. While she is known for the way she presents herself, we can say that she was killing it in her charcoal black slit dress. Apart from her mesmerizing looks, Rhea accessorised her outfit with a black Louis Vuitton bag.

Talking more about the actress’ look (especially her LV Bag), in the video posted on social media, we saw Rhea Chakraborty appearing in an all-black look as she walked out of her car. As dazzling as she was looking in the outfit what caught our eyes was the Louis Vuitton bag that she carried. It is to be noted that the LV handbag costs around USD $ 2,000 (Which approximately is around a whopping prince of 1.49 Lakhs in the Indian market). Yup, you have absolutely read that right!

The LV purse was a cherry on the top for the actress who was all dolled up for the event!

On the professional front, Rhea was last seen in the 2021 release Chehre. The actress was seen working alongside Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Chakraborty’s look during Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s special day? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

