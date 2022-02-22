Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt is making right kind of noise ahead of its release. That apart, the actress is also going to places to promote the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. To keep the buzz alive, the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi are dropping a few songs from the film every now and then.

Advertisement

Recently, a new song, Meri Jaan, from Gangubai was dropped online and guess what have fans spotted in it- a spoiler of the film. In one of the scenes, Alia Bhatt is seen attending a wedding that has her love interest Shantanu Maheshwari as a groom. Earlier the Jab Saiyaan song introduced Shantanu Maheshwari as Alia’s love interest. But the sudden change in the next song has left fans surprised.

Advertisement

The shocked fans wrote, “So in this scene, she’s pulling that sassy walk off but inside she’s heartbroken ig,” while another said, “Can’t believe SLB this stupid to leave on trailer dholida song makes more sense now (sic),” another said. One of the netizens also called it complicated and said explained the of events in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The comment read, “Because of this, at first I thought he is that husband but he is not…poor Gangubai. I think she will fall in love with him but then this happens and after that Dholida…?”

“Oh. This is getting complicated,” said a user over Gangubai Kathiawadi’s new song.

Earlier director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had reacted to casting backlash to Koimoi and had stated that the film will change people’s perspective. The filmmaker told us, “Honestly that doesn’t matter to me as long as the director things I am right for the part. And like you mentioned that I have proved them wrong, if that perspective has changed just after watching the teaser, trailer and song, then it will change more when you watch the entire film.”

While Alia Bhatt told Koimoi, “Yeah, people must have suggested casting. But I feel like one should not really get into, somebody who is a director who has been working for 25 years obviously knows whom to cast in their main lead. I was okay with people thinking I was not right for the part because that is their own perspective.”

Must Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Remembers Living In Small House Before Shifting To His Newly Built Bungalow, “Aaj Jitna Bada Mera Personal Bathroom Hai, Utnasa…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube