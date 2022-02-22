Nawazuddin Siddiqui came to the city of dreams Mumbai just like every aspiring actor. In 20 years, the actor has struggled a lot and now he’s one of the most bankable stars and ranks among some A-list superstars. Recently, the actor moved to his newly built mansion in Yari Raod, in the latest interview the Raman Raghav star speaks about designing the bungalow and how different it is from his previous houses.

The actor recently stunned everyone when he shared the first look of his dream house in the city. It took almost three years to construct the bungalow from scratch. It is said that his newly built house is inspired by his old home in his hometown Budhana and he named it after his father, Nawab.

Although Nawazuddin Siddiqui has worked in some prominent films in the past, but he came into the limelight after Anurag Kashyap roped him in for Gangs of Wasseypur. Since then the actor has acted in major projects. Before getting fame, Nawaz has lived in a number of small houses and in a recent conversation with ETimes, the actor speaks about the same and compares his past houses with his bungalow, Nawab.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui told, “Aaj jitna bada mera personal bathroom hai, utnasa mera ghar hua karta tha (Today my bathroom is as big as the house I once lived in). When I moved to Mumbai, I stayed in such a small place, which I shared with four other budding actors. Woh kamra itna chhota tha ki agar main door kholu toh kisi ke pairon mein lag jata tha (That room was so small that if you opened the door, it hit someone’s feet), because, we all used to lay our beds on the floor when we slept there. Dheere dheere, I started sharing my room with three people, then with two, and it is only from 2005 that I started living alone.”

The actor further shares he wanted his father, after whom his bungalow is named, to see this house but unfortunately it can’t happen.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “Unka mann Mumbai ke ghar mein nahi lagta tha (He didn’t like the flats of Mumbai). So, I always had this thing in my mind that I would get him to a bigger place in Mumbai one day, but he passed away before that. I wish my dad could see this bungalow.”

