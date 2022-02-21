Bollywood actors have often taken public digs on each other, especially during interviews and talk shows. Some of these comments were so distasteful that they are remembered even today as a few of the meanest things ever said by B’town celebrities on a public forum. A few years back one such comment shook the internet when Farah Khan and Abhishek Bachchan appeared together on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan and spoke about Ranveer Singh’s body.

For the unversed, Koffee With Karan is a popular television talk show which has six seasons so far, the last of which aired in the year 2019. The show has often been criticized for its scandalous and mean content not just by the audience but also by the celebrities who have been a guest on the show in the past. A few years back, Ranbir Kapoor had called out KwK in an interaction with a few comedians mentioning how the talk show takes a heavy toll on their lives as it shows them in a negative light.

In the year 2014, Abhishek Bachchan appeared as a guest on the show alongside director Farah Khan and had an interesting conversation with host Karan Johar on a variety of topics. According to a report by Bollywood Bubble, in a part of the episode, the trio discussed actor Ranveer Singh’s body, who was in the news at that time for his film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Farah Khan did not sugarcoat her opinion on the actor’s body as she said, “The oil may be too slippery to do anything.”

Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, was respectful about the efforts put in by Ranveer Singh but did not agree with the shaved chest look. “I have not seen the film, but I think he’s made a fantastic body. But I’d die the day my dad asks me to wax my chest. And my mother says never trust a man without chest hair,” the actor said.

