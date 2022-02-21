For years Bollywood has seen a number of affairs, among all Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s relationship can never be forgotten. Even after so many years, people still talk about them. Their love story began after they worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Later, Ash made a cameo as Khan’s girlfriend in the 2002 movie Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

Soon, news about their turbulent relationship started making headlines and people started speculating about the reason behind their split. Later the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress herself confirmed the news about her break up with the Dabangg star.

In recent years, both Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have never spoken about their past. But back in the days, the two often spoke about the problems in their relationship. In an old interview with Indian Express, the Devdas actress talked about the issues she faced while she was in a relationship with Khan, she told, “I stood by him enduring his alcoholic misbehaviour in its worst phases and in turn I was at the receiving end of his abuse (verbal, physical and emotional), infidelity and indignity. That is why like any other self-respecting woman I ended my relationship with him.”

The statement by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan didn’t go well with actor Sohail Khan as he criticised the actress for not properly acknowledging her relationship with his brother Salman Khan.

Speaking to the media, Sohail had said, “Now she (Aishwarya) weeps in public. When she was going around with him when she used to visit our home so often like part of the family, did she ever acknowledge the relationship? She never did. That made Salman feel insecure. He wanted to know how much she wanted him. She would never let him be sure of that.”

Later taking a dig at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s affair with Vivek Oberoi, Sohail Khan said, “Aishwarya was in constant touch with Salman Khan till recently on the mobile and that’s what upset Vivek.”

