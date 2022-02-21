Time and again we across the rumours of celebs or star kids’ alleged love affairs that make headlines and spread like wildfire. While a few turn out to be true, a few often deny it right away and others let their fans stay in curiosity. After Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who have been turning heads with their alleged affair, love is in the air for another couple of the B-Town.

If latest reports are anything to go by then Bollywood’s actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is currently head-over-heels in love with ace film producer, director and head honcho of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sajid Nadiadwala’s son Subhan Nadiadwala. Yes, you heard that right!

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Saiee Manjrekar and Subhan Nadiadwala have met via Salman Khan, who shares a great rapport with Manjrekars and Nadiadwalas. The superstar’s frequent get-togethers with the two families is how the two connected and became friends. The friendship soon blossomed into love and they started dating.

The same report further states that Manjrekars and Nadiadwalas are well aware of Saiee and Subhan’s love affair. Subhan and Saiee are not only dating each other but are also very serious about each other so much so that they often get papped visiting each other’s houses. While there’s no confirmation on the same, we shall wait for Saiee Manjrekar and Subhan Nadiadwala to officially confirm or deny the same.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are the latest actors who are currently being scrutinized for their outing. After leaving their dinner dates holding hands, Saba recently made it to HR’s family photo. While the two are yet to comment on the same, but the rumours of their love affair has spread like wildfire.

