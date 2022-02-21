Bollywood’s rising Morrocan diva Nora Fatehi has never failed to mesmerize us with those amazing belly dancing skills that she usually showcases each time she gets a chance.

Talking about the diva and her dancing skills during her time in Color’s famous reality show Bigg Boss season 9, Nora had once showcased her belly dancing skill on national television. It not only made her housemates say – Woah, but also managed to woo the show’s viewers.

It’s been seven years since Salman Khan’s hosted show Bigg Boss season 9 was out. However, Nora Fatehi‘s magic on the show has not left the hearts of her fans. Recently, a viral video of Nora resurfaced on the internet which showed the actress/ dancer flaunting her graceful belly dancing movie in front of other contestants.

Currently, the video has gone viral on Nora Fatehi’s fan account bagging over 580 k views. The post was captioned by saying, “Nora Fatehi in the days of Bigg Boss,” followed by a fire and heart emoji. While many of her fans dropped hearts on the post, many netizens expressed how they felt about witnessing the beauty with no makeup and also pointed out that she had done plastic surgery in the comment section. One user said, “Before multiple surgery 😂 “. Another user commented, “Ye Nora hai 😢me nhi pahechani ke si hai ye bina make up😢😢 “. A user said, “hai paisa insaan ko badal dyta hai.. Inka bhi sbh badal gya tha after money.. 😍😍 “. While one user wrote, “Makeup ka kamal bhaiyo”, another user said, “face without plastic surgery😂 “.

Meanwhile, a few days back Nora Fatehi had made headlines as she had abruptly deleted her Instagram account leaving all her fans in a state of confusion. However, the diva later returned and clarified that someone was trying to hack her account. Fatehi had said, “Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone’s been trying to get into my account since morning. Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly @instagram.”

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in Guru Randhawa‘s latest release song Naach Meri Rani.

