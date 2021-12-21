Record-breaking artist Guru Randhawa and the country’s most sought after performer Nora Fatehi have stirred up major intrigue on social media! The ‘Dance Meri Rani’ jodi have 21/21 posted on their respective profiles, leaving everyone speculating on the relevance of the date! Ironically, the year’s most anticipated ‘Dance Meri Rani’ has released today i.e. on 21/12 at 12.21 pm!

Advertisement

Advertisement

While several claim that the duo met for the first time on 21/12 last year, many others are talking about how Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi are all set to launch the party song of the year ‘Dance Meri Rani‘ exactly a year after their interaction.

Interestingly, the song features Nora Fatehi in a never-seen-before avatar of a mermaid for the very first time, as Guru Randhawa brings on his signature charm and swag.

Must Read: 83: Kabir Khan Paid A Sum Of 15 Crores To Original Cricket Team For Their Story, Kapil Dev Received This Whopping Sum?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube